TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,885 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of TScan Therapeutics worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 4,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,563. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

