TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

TT Electronics Stock Up 2.9 %

LON:TTG traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 204 ($2.45). 305,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,884. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.38. The stock has a market cap of £360.12 million, a PE ratio of 3,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

