TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Down 0.5%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.23). Approximately 1,534,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,138,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.23).

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.53. The stock has a market cap of £729.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1,020.00.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,000.00%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.