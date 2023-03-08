Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 113,305 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,919,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.79. 219,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,689. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.



