Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.01. 73,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,386. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

