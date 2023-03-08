Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,665 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 367,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,141. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

