Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 425,309 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,656,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.08% of eBay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.31%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

