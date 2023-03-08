Twinbeech Capital LP Has $18.33 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of American International Group worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 1,112,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

