Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $24.03 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,033,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

