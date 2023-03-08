Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $41.65 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 508,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,647,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

