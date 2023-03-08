Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 131,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $182.78. 569,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average is $179.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

