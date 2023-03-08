Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 307,751 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,953,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 837.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,618,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,477 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 756,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

