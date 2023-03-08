Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,000. Datadog makes up 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.11% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,144 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,342. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

