Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 528089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,368,000.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
