Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 528089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,368,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

