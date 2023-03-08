Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,149,900 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $279,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Price Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,070. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

