Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 213,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $359.27. 479,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.73 and a 200-day moving average of $339.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

