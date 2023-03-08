Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 26,600 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.15% of EQT worth $171,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

EQT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

