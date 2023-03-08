Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Norfolk Southern worth $134,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,604. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

