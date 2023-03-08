Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $117.16 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 387,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.93% of Etsy worth $117,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Etsy by 7.5% during the third quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $10,865,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 3.0 %

ETSY traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. 3,427,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

