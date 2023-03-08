Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $130.82 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,300 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Autodesk worth $130,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. 249,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

