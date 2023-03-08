Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $184.89 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Comcast worth $184,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,027. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

