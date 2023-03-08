Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $200.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.91% of Zoom Video Communications worth $200,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 882,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,374. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.21.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,890 shares of company stock worth $3,687,022. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

