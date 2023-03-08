Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $258.90 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $258,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.63. The stock had a trading volume of 896,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,481. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

