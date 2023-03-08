Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $393.71 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.04% of Enphase Energy worth $393,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,674 shares of company stock valued at $45,432,532 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

