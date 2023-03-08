Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,456,904 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.60% of Palo Alto Networks worth $297,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PANW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,431. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,565.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,501,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

