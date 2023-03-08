Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 26,979 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,421 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $111,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 150,011 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. 338,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

