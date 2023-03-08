Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,329,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

