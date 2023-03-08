Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,560,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of PayPal worth $156,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,792. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

