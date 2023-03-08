Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 6,581 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $115,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.60. 671,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.78.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

