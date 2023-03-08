Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,437,174 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,437,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,396,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.07% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 419,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

