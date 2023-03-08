Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,064 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $196,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,260. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

