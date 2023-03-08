Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,888,440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,888,440 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $170,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 3,355,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,052,932. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.