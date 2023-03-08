Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,614 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $234,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

PG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.16. 1,630,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.