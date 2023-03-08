Two Sigma Investments LP Has $119.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $119,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,270. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

