Two Sigma Investments LP Has $185 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 964,895 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.24% of EQT worth $185,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Down 1.3 %

EQT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 1,068,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

EQT Company Profile



EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

