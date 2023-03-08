Two Sigma Investments LP Has $91.06 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,537 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Novartis worth $91,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 485,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83. The company has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

