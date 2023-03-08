Two Sigma Investments LP Has $97.51 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $97,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 795,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.