Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Citigroup worth $176,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. 3,324,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,120,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

