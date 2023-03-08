Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888,440 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $170,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,052,932. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

