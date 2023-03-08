Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,049,279 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $142,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.
NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,153. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
