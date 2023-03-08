Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $135.40 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,437,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,396,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.07% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $855,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 223.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,292,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

