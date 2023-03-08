Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 646.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $97,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 795,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,081. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

