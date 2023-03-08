Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,490 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $164,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 830,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

