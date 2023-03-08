Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 6,840 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Autodesk worth $124,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Amundi lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.82. 230,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

