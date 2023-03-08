Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $111.37 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,223,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,372,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,416. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

