Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,795 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up about 2.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 3.51% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 23,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,813. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.