Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $49.86 Million Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,324 shares during the quarter. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 4.03% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $49,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 41,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

