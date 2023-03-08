Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 369,257 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369,257 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 7.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $81,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CP traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 285,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

