Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 76,664 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 76,664 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. 2,441,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

