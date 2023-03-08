Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 4,417 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

TYL traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

