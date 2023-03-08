Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 4,417 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
TYL traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
